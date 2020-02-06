BidiPass (BDP) Market Cap Reaches $4.67 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, BidiPass has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One BidiPass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $3.70 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00037823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $583.17 or 0.05990783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024221 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00127146 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00038683 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010470 BTC.

About BidiPass

BDP is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,128,883 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

