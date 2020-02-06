BidaskClub Upgrades America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut America First Multifamily Investors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised America First Multifamily Investors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock remained flat at $$7.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 105,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,485. The stock has a market cap of $486.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.9% in the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 462,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 49,273 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 333.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 58,081 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 205,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 42.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

