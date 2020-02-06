BidaskClub Downgrades Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Sell

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNDX. ValuEngine raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,396. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.44.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 4,013.45%. Equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Briggs Morrison acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 183,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

