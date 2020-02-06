BidaskClub Downgrades Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Sell

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

PBYI traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.51. 4,718,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,157. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $412.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 325.89%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 267,048 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 677,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 223,564 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 47.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.