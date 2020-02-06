BidaskClub Downgrades Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.94.

KIN traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. 89,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.30.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,461.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

