BidaskClub Downgrades Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.05.

AMPH stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 128,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,877. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $904.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $80,079.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,695 shares of company stock valued at $726,806. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

