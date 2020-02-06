Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPS. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.72.

UPS traded up $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.04. 4,438,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average of $117.23. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

