Berenberg Bank Downgrades INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) to Hold

INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded INGENICO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. INGENICO/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

INGIY opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. INGENICO/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

