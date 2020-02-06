Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LGND. ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $92.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 32.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $84.45 and a 12 month high of $130.50. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 388.69%. The company had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.