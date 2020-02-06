Benchmark Begins Coverage on SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

Investment analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.
NYSE SXC opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $545.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.24. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
In other SunCoke Energy news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.
SunCoke Energy Company Profile
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
