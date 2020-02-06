Benchmark Begins Coverage on SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

Investment analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

NYSE SXC opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $545.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.24. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $397.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

