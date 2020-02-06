Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) PT Raised to at Piper Sandler

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.15.

Shares of BDX traded down $33.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.25. 10,028,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,131. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.81. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $36,258,315. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

