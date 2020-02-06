Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) EVP Sells $2,304,952.65 in Stock

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $285.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.81.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

