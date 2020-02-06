Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Trading Up 5.9%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $34.99, approximately 680,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 551,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,332.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $429,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

