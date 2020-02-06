Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BECN. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.99. 680,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,332.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 96,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at $391,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 68.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 67,914 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

