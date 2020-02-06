Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, WazirX, CPDAX and BitBay. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $376.68 million and approximately $100.64 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.35 or 0.03016418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00210685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00132397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,423,287,364 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDCM, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, ChaoEX, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, Livecoin, IDEX, BitBay, Upbit, ZB.COM, LATOKEN, CPDAX, Huobi, Mercatox, HitBTC, Ethfinex, DDEX, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Koinex, Binance and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

