Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Downgraded by Bank of America

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 35.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76. Funko has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

In related news, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Funko by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Funko by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 307,444 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

