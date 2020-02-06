Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Acquired by Signia Capital Management LLC

Signia Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 379,743 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,434 shares during the quarter. Bancorp makes up approximately 4.8% of Signia Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Signia Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 103,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TBBK shares. BidaskClub raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $27,802.05. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 54,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $586,780.78. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,460 shares of company stock valued at $85,280 and sold 81,879 shares valued at $1,605,427. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 249,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,112. Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $711.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancorp Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

