B. Riley Initiates Coverage on BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

BLFS opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.83 million, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $22.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $303,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,680.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,027 over the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

