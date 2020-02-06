B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 321.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ RILY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.90. 28,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,023. The stock has a market cap of $716.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 94,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $954,691.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 302,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,756 over the last ninety days. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

