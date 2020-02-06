Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Axovant Gene Therapies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on AXGT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.66.

Axovant Gene Therapies stock opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. Axovant Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54. Equities analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGT. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.