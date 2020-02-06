Axion Ventures (CVE:AXV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Shares of Axion Ventures Inc (CVE:AXV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 11950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,860.00, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $61.26 million and a PE ratio of -6.76.

About Axion Ventures (CVE:AXV)

Axion Ventures Inc primarily develops and publishes online games for various platforms, consoles, PCs, and mobiles in China and internationally. The company also develops display technology based on eyewear and contact lenses; and HotNow, a marketing automation platform for retailers to offer various promotions.

