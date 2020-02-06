Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cross Research downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 20.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 109.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 381,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 199,128 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Avnet by 2,657.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 185,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Avnet by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 559,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,362. Avnet has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $49.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

