Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Up to $2.00

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $2.00. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 22,772,877 shares changing hands.

ACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. Analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

