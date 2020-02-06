Attraqt Group (LON:ATQT) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.00

Shares of Attraqt Group PLC (LON:ATQT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 39.90 ($0.52), with a volume of 18796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Attraqt Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63.

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides a cloud-based e-commerce platform for visual merchandising and search services to online retailers in the United Kingdom, other European countries, North America, and internationally. Its software as a service platform enhances the conversion of browsers into buyers through onsite search, online merchandising, and e-commerce personalization for online retailers.

