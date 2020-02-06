AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $276.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

