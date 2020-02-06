Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.58-4.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.67. Atmos Energy also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.58-4.73 EPS.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $118.28. 1,167,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,613. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $93.86 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.63.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.27.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

