Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on March 9th

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Atmos Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $118.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $93.86 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.15.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.27.

In related news, SVP David J. Park sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $427,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

