Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Associated Banc has increased its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Associated Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

ASB opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $23.83.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,396 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

