Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Arts-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter. Arts-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 6.20%.

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Arts-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.81.

In other Arts-Way Manufacturing news, Director J Ward Mcconnell, Jr. acquired 41,124 shares of Arts-Way Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $71,967.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 56,581 shares of company stock worth $99,667 over the last ninety days. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Arts-Way Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

