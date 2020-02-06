Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,275,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 363,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APAM stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.48. 728,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.76.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.99% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

