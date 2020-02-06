Arion Price Reaches $0.0054 on Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Arion has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $63,823.00 and approximately $180.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.35 or 0.03016418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00210685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00132397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 11,891,830 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

