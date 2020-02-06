Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) to Issue $0.16 Interim Dividend

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Shares of ASX ARG opened at A$8.88 ($6.30) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$8.45. Argo Investments has a 52-week low of A$7.60 ($5.39) and a 52-week high of A$9.08 ($6.44). The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61.

In related news, insider Jason Beddow bought 53,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$8.63 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$459,996.26 ($326,238.48).

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

