Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:ALI) Shares Up 1.2%

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:ALI) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$2.56 ($1.82) and last traded at A$2.55 ($1.81), 69,016 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.52 ($1.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of $361.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$2.43 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.36.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile (ASX:ALI)

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.