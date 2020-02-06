Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Stake Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,851 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $18,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

