ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) – KeyCorp issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MT. UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:MT opened at $15.94 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 275.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 32.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

