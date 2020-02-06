APR Coin (APR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $122.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $82,116.00 and approximately $122.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00020061 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00119829 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006339 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000970 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,142,857 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TOPBTC, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

