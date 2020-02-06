Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.70. Antero Resources shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 12,908,972 shares traded.

AR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $517.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 49.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,588,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,826,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,870,000 after acquiring an additional 158,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,980,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 284,146 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.0% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,913,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 125,455 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

