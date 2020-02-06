Anglo American (LON:AAL) Getting Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Anglo American (LON:AAL) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a news impact score of -4.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

LON:AAL traded up GBX 2,025.76 ($26.65) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,072.50 ($27.26). 2,631,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,063.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,977.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion and a PE ratio of 240.99. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAL. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC cut shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,203.13 ($28.98).

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Insiders have acquired 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,681 over the last 90 days.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

