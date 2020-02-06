Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Shares Down 1.8%

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 526 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 555 ($7.30), approximately 1,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565 ($7.43).

The company has a market capitalization of $234.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 589.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 620.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

About Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY)

Andrews Sykes Group plc engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation segments. The company offers air conditioning products, including exhaust tube and split type air conditioners, evaporative coolers, cooling fans, and portable humidifiers; and pumps, such as general purpose, silenced range, submersible drainage and sludge, submersible wastewater, hydraulic submersible, and air pumps, as well as pump spares, and hoses and accessories.

