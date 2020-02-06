Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Entergy (ETR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Entergy (NYSE: ETR) recently:

1/29/2020 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $124.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $119.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Entergy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $128.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Entergy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $121.00.

12/16/2019 – Entergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Entergy stock remained flat at $$130.56 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.57. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.25. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.64 and a twelve month high of $132.88.

Get Entergy Co alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 50.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 597,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,781,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,314,000 after acquiring an additional 330,613 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Entergy by 16.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,457,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,381,000 after acquiring an additional 342,918 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Entergy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,180,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,888,000 after acquiring an additional 138,395 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 174.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.