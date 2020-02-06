Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW):

2/4/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $156.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $146.00 to $157.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $168.00 to $176.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, reaching $185.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.05. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.16 and a 1-year high of $185.76. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

