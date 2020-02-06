Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW):
- 2/4/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/3/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $156.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $146.00 to $157.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $168.00 to $176.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2020 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NYSE ITW traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, reaching $185.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.05. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.16 and a 1-year high of $185.76. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
