Analysts Set Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT at $36.78

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSTI. National Securities raised shares of Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities raised shares of Shotspotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $64.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $42,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Shotspotter during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 22,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $29.35 on Monday. Shotspotter has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. The company has a market cap of $336.35 million, a PE ratio of 419.29 and a beta of 2.60.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Shotspotter had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

