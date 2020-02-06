Analysts Set Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Price Target at $5.69

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

RFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC set a $5.00 price objective on Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

NYSE:RFP traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.18. 537,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $379.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.42. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.71.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. Resolute Forest Products’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 77.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 37.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

