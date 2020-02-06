Analysts Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Target Price at $92.27

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.60.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 896.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $45,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.65. The stock had a trading volume of 63,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,606. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Republic Services has a one year low of $75.03 and a one year high of $97.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average of $88.77.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

