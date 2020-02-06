Analysts Set Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Target Price at $23.89

Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLND. ValuEngine raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLND. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 1,738.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 442,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 126,994 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 104,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $477,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 24.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 52,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,613. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.78. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

