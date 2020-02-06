Analysts Set LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target at $65.60

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $41.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.47. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 280.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,737 shares of company stock worth $867,200 in the last three months. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 519.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 83.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

