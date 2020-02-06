Analysts Set Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Price Target at $134.22

Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.22.

HEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Heico in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of HEI stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,655. Heico has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $147.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Heico will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is 6.96%.

In other news, CFO Carlos L. Macau acquired 1,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $759,049.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heico in the fourth quarter worth about $12,271,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Heico in the third quarter worth about $7,841,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Heico in the third quarter worth about $2,679,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Heico by 1.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 983,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,762,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Heico by 140.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

