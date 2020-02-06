Analysts Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Target Price at $7.31

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

APTO stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $540.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

