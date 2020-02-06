Analysts Set $28.64 Price Target for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.53 (Hold) from the seventeen brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ovintiv’s rating score has declined by 16.1% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $28.64 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ovintiv an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OVV. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.75 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $32.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,550,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,091. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07.

