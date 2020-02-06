Analysts Offer Predictions for Transcontinental’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$790.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$778.50 million.

Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$23.27 and a 52 week high of C$31.95.

In other news, Director Christine Desaulniers sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.73, for a total value of C$153,945.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$283,104.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.